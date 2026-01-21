"Concerned And Pained": Sudha Murty Flags Fake AI Videos Promising High Returns On Investments

Rajya Sabha MP and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty took to X to warn people about fake, AI-generated videos circulating online that falsely show her promoting financial investment schemes. In a video message, Murty clarified that she never talks about investments, and the claims made in these fraudulent videos are completely false. She claimed the videos circulating on Facebook are created using artificial intelligence without her consent and urged the public to verify any investment advice through trusted banks or official sources.

"I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent," she tweeted.

The MP mentioned that many people she knows have invested and lost money based on the promises made in the fake videos. Notably, the deepfake videos, primarily circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms, show Murty appearing to endorse schemes that promise exceptionally high returns. These videos often include links that redirect users to fake websites designed to steal personal and sensitive data.

"Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge you to verify information through official channels and report any such content you encounter. Stay vigilant and stay safe. Jai Hind," Murty warned.

Watch the video here:

Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge… pic.twitter.com/JyJTIR78wQ — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) January 21, 2026

The philanthropist has been repeatedly targeted by deepfake videos used to promote fraudulent investment schemes. Last month, a deepfake video of her went viral, which showed her urging people to click a link for "investment opportunities." These sophisticated scams use AI-generated voice cloning and facial manipulation to impersonate her, promising unrealistic returns on investment.

About Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty is an Indian author, philanthropist, and the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is known for her contributions to literature and social work and is the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. She has written several books, including popular children's stories and novels like 'Wise and Otherwise'.

Murty received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2006 for her social service work. She was later honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2023.