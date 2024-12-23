Fact Check: Deepfake Video Of Sudha Murty Endorsing A Trading Platform Is Viral

Claim: The video shows Sudha Murty promoting a trading platform.

Fact: The claim is false. The video has been digitally manipulated and is a deepfake.

In recent years, online trading, especially in cryptocurrencies, has gained immense popularity in India, attracting millions of users with promises of quick profits.

In this context, a video allegedly showing Sudha Murty-celebrated author and philanthropist-endorsing a trading platform is viral on social media. A Facebook user shared a video in which she appears to praise the platform and encourage viewers to join, promising significant financial returns.

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false. The video featuring Sudha Murty endorsing online trading is a deepfake.

In the video, Sudha Murty appears to discuss financial investments, with her lip movements matching the audio.

A reverse image search led us to a video uploaded on the Infosys YouTube channel titled 'Listen to Sudha Murty as Infosys commemorates four decades of excellence', published on December 27, 2022.

In the video, Sudha Murty reflects on Infosys' 40-year journey, sharing personal stories about her faith in her husband, NR Narayana Murthy, and the pivotal moments that led to Infosys' success. She also discusses the founding and work of the Infosys Foundation, highlighting its contributions and values.

NewsMeter also ran the viral video through several advanced AI detection tools, which confirmed that the video was generated by AI (Artificial Intelligence). Hive Moderation declared that 99 per cent of the content was manipulated. TrueMedia also provided evidence of substantial manipulation. Furthermore, Deepware flagged the video as suspicious during its scan, providing additional confirmation of its artificial origin.

Hence, we conclude that the claim is false.

The video showing Sudha Murty endorsing a trading platform is a deepfake.

Claim Review: The video shows Sudha Murty promoting a trading platform.

Claimed By: Social Media User

Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter

Claim Source: Facebook

Claim Fact Check: False

Fact: The claim is false. The video has been digitally manipulated and is a deepfake.

(This story was originally published by NewsMeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)