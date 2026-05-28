Ex-JPMorgan Employee Wins $4 Million In Dispute Over $642 Deli Platter

JP Morgan Securities was ordered to pay $4.25 million in damages to Brent Ryan Bodner, a former employee who was fired after claiming a $642.50 Super Bowl deli platter. According to the New York Post, the employee, now a Wells Fargo broker in California, alleged that the company defamed him by terminating him. The dispute centred on an expense charge tied to a Super Bowl party in February 2024. The employee submitted the $642.50 cost for a deli platter to the bank's expense system, claiming that it was a business meeting at his home. However, HR and internal investigation reportedly found that the charge was for a Super Bowl party and cited it as grounds for his termination in May.

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In response, the worker sued, arguing the firing was unjustified. As quoted, his lawyer, Marc Seldin Rosen, said, "They weren't hiding anything." "There was nothing nefarious at all. They submitted the documents showing that it was at his house," the lawyer added, stating that the bill also showed that the order was delivered to his home.

"It was not a Super Bowl party," the lawyer told the media outlet. "They tried to mischaracterise it as a Super Bowl party on their nickel to disparage him."

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Initially, JPMorgan denied the claims. "We disagree with counsel's characterisations of the facts and believe they are contrary to the witness testimony and evidence presented at the hearing," a JPMorgan spokesperson told The Post. "In every workplace in America, submitting an inaccurate expense report is grounds for termination. When a company takes reasonable actions based on its investigation and submits a good faith U5 in compliance with the law, it should not be second-guessed and punished with a multi-million dollar award."

However, the ruling was handed down by a three-member Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel in favour of the former employee and awarded $4 million in damages. The FINRA panel didn't just award Bodner cash; they recommended that the official reason for his termination be completely wiped and replaced with "voluntary resignation".

They said that the amount comes with a 10% annual interest from the date of service until the judgment is paid in full. And also ordered JPMorgan to reimburse Bodner $800 in filing fees.

JPMorgan has not detailed its response to the verdict, but the ruling highlights how workplace disputes over expenses can escalate into major legal battles.