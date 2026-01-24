Man Born And Raised In Bengaluru Plans To Leave City Due To Traffic, Pollution, And Stress

For someone who has spent their entire life in Bengaluru, leaving the city is never easy. But a 41-year-old business owner says moving has become necessary for his health and family. He shared his thought on Reddit.

Born and raised in the Garden City, the entrepreneur explained that the past year has been extremely difficult for him, as traffic jams and dust pollution have been increasing. He said he plans to relocate to a Tier 2 city to live a peaceful life with his family.

He wrote that Bengaluru, where he was born and raised, has become a city he will have to say goodbye to. At 41, managing his business is proving difficult due to the increasing traffic, dust, and stress. He expressed sympathy for honest taxpayers and employees who have to travel for hours in traffic. He said he is considering moving to a Tier 2 city to live a peaceful life with his family.

Check Out The Post Here:

Photo Credit: r/Bengaluru/Reddit

The entrepreneur also said that Bengaluru has now become the second most congested city in the world, after Mexico. He clarified that his message is not meant to criticize Bengaluru, but rather a warning to the government, as many people are tired and looking for a solution.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "As a fellow Bengalurian myself, I too feel the same."

Another user noted, "Can fully understand. I made peace with the traffic. It's the dust, debris, and garbage getting to me."

"I felt exactly the same about 8 years ago. I had this strong desire to leave the city," added a third user.