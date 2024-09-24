Indian Techie Couple Reveal Secret To ₹1.2 Crore Salary In Canada, Video Goes Viral

The husband, a skilled programmer, and his wife, a support specialist, both earn CAD 100,000 annually.

A Canadian-based Indian couple recently shared their inspiring story of achieving a combined annual income of CAD $200,000 (approximately ₹1.2 crore) through their successful careers in the tech industry. In an interview with Salary Scale, an Instagram channel focused on exploring salaries and career growth, the couple revealed their lucrative earnings. The couple also offered valuable advice on how others can follow in their footsteps.

The husband, a skilled programmer, and his wife, a support specialist, both earn CAD 100,000 annually. When asked about the secret to their financial success, the husband emphasised the importance of upskilling through technical certifications. He recommended pursuing certifications like Hadoop, Cloud, Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), or Project Management Professional (PMP) to enhance career prospects.

''$200,000 a year family income? Love they shared boatloads of certifications to help others make that sort of money,'' the video was captioned by Salary Scale.

"PMP certification makes a difference," his wife agreed, highlighting its value in the industry. However, when questioned about the certification's relevance in today's job market, the husband clarified that its worth depends on the specific domain. "Cloud certification can be highly beneficial in certain fields, while cybersecurity certifications may be more valuable in others," he explained.

He also dispelled the notion that PMP certification has lost its value due to its increased accessibility. "Effective team management is always in demand," he asserted, underscoring the continued relevance of PMP certification in the IT industry.

The video has gone viral on Instagram, with some praising the couple, while others had a few questions. One user called them ''Couple Goals'', while another commented, ''200k in Canada is equivalent to half at the rate tax system is set up. Good living though.'' A third said, ''How's that possible, both making 100k, they have different profiles. Programmers make more than support folks.''

A fourth added, ''I am Working in Cloud and yes if you have certificate in cloud you will easily get a good job.''