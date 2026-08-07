Living In Singapore Costs Rs 3 Lakh A Month? Influencer Reveals Full Expense Breakdown

Instagram content creator Kritika Jain has given her followers a glimpse into the cost of living in Singapore by revealing the monthly expenses she and her partner incur while living in a one-bedroom apartment in the city's central area. The breakdown highlights how housing remains the biggest expense, followed by food, utilities, transportation, and leisure spending.

According to Jain, the couple spends an estimated 4,700 to 4,900 Singapore dollars per month, which translates to approximately Rs 3.01 lakh to Rs 3.14 lakh per month (based on current exchange rates).

Watch the video here:

Monthly Expense Breakdown

Rent: 3,000 Singapore dollars per month (approximately Rs 2.2 lakh) for a one-bedroom apartment in central Singapore.

Groceries and Dining Out: 800-1,000 Singapore dollars per month (approximately Rs 75000). The couple eats out three to four times a week and cooks the remaining meals at home.

Utilities and Internet: 200 Singapore dollars per month (approximately Rs 15000), covering electricity, water, Wi-Fi, and mobile bills.

Transportation: 200 Singapore dollars per month (approximately Rs 15000), primarily through public transport with occasional taxi rides.

Shopping, Entertainment, Subscriptions and Miscellaneous Expenses: 500 Singapore dollars per month (approximately Rs 37000).

Sharing the figures on social media, Jain noted that living in Singapore "comes at a price," while asking her audience whether they believe the experience is worth the cost. Her post has sparked conversations about the high cost of living in one of Asia's most expensive cities, particularly for expatriates and young professionals seeking a high standard of living, safety, and world-class infrastructure.

The expense breakdown also shows the significant role housing costs play in Singapore's overall cost of living, with rent alone accounting for more than 60% of the couple's monthly budget.