Why Does Everyday Life Feel Like More Work In India? New Zealand Woman Asks

An observation by a New Zealand expat living in Bengaluru has sparked a wider conversation about why everyday life can feel more demanding in India, even when domestic help is available. Paula Simpson, a New Zealand woman now living in Bengaluru, recently shared her experience on LinkedIn. She compared her life in India with her time in New Zealand and said that, despite cooking, cleaning and driving herself in New Zealand, she had more free time there.

Her post has highlighted an issue many Indians, particularly women, may recognise: having domestic help does not always mean having less work.

One reason, Simpson says, is the expectation around food. In many Indian homes, three freshly cooked meals a day are considered normal. Leftovers may not always be accepted, while breakfast itself can involve several separate dishes.

She gives masala dosa as an example. What appears to be one breakfast can involve preparing dosa batter, potato masala, chutney and sambhar. Even a simple evening snack such as chai and pakoda requires preparation and cooking.

Cleaning is another source of work. Simpson says she found that homes in India collect much more dust than her home in New Zealand, meaning surfaces need to be cleaned more frequently.

Driving can also be stressful. Indian roads often involve heavy traffic, pedestrians, two-wheelers, animals, potholes and vehicles moving unpredictably. For Simpson, this means driving requires constant attention rather than being a task where she can mentally switch off.

Domestic workers can reduce some physical work, but they can also create another responsibility: management. Staff may need instructions, coordination and follow-up. As Simpson points out, a maid or cook cannot automatically know a household's preferences or what needs to be done.

Shopping habits add another layer. While she says she used to do most of her grocery shopping once a week in New Zealand, she has found that buying fresh ingredients several times a week is more common in India. Even a small trip to buy eggs or coriander requires time, planning and someone to leave the house.

Then there is the wider environment.

Traffic noise, horns, loudspeakers, construction and crowded streets can create a constant level of stimulation. Simpson argues that this background chaos can be exhausting even when people become accustomed to it.

India's enormous population and complex systems also mean that everyday tasks can involve more layers, paperwork and improvisation. The culture of "jugaad", or finding quick solutions to problems, can help people navigate these challenges, but it can also make systems feel less predictable.

Simpson's broader argument is not that life in India is impossible or that domestic workers are the problem. Instead, she questions the assumption that people need household staff to cope with daily life in India.

For many Indians considering moving abroad, the fear of having to cook, clean and manage a home without domestic help can be a major concern. Simpson believes that this fear may be overstated.

Her experience suggests that while people abroad may have to do more household tasks themselves, they may also benefit from simpler routines, better infrastructure, less demanding commutes and more predictable systems.

The discussion ultimately raises a bigger question: is the amount of housework in India really about the work itself, or is it about the expectations, systems and environment surrounding everyday life?

For many women, especially those carrying most of the responsibility for cooking, cleaning, shopping and organising a household, that distinction could make a significant difference.