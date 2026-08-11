"Rs 21,000 Rent, Rs 15,000 Shopping": Bengaluru Woman's Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Expense Breakdown Goes Viral

Videos revealing salaries, monthly budgets and savings have become a popular trend on social media, offering people a peek into the financial realities of working professionals. Whether it's tech employees, freelancers or entrepreneurs, many are openly discussing their earnings and spending habits, often sparking conversations about the rising cost of living and what it really takes to live comfortably in India's big cities.

Recently, a Bengaluru-based woman has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing that she spends around Rs 1 lakh every month while living in the city. Ishita Chaudhary, who works at Rubrik, shared the budget breakdown on Instagram, covering everything from rent and groceries to shopping, travel and entertainment.

According to her breakdown, she pays Rs 21,000 in rent for a 3BHK apartment, including maintenance. She also spends Rs 500 each on furniture, an air purifier and Wi-Fi. Her household expenses include Rs 7,000 on groceries, Rs 2,000 for a cook who prepares lunch and dinner, and another Rs 2,000 for a maid who handles cleaning and washing.

She spends Rs 3,000 on food deliveries through Zomato and Swiggy, while eating out costs her another Rs 5,000 a month. Hobbies and activities account for Rs 5,000, while commuting around the city costs Rs 10,000.

Together, these expenses come to around Rs 56,500 a month.

The remaining amount is largely spent on lifestyle and leisure. Chaudhary budgets Rs 15,000 for shopping, Rs 20,000 for travel and trips, Rs 5,000 for parlour visits and Rs 3,000 for sports. This takes her total monthly spending to approximately Rs 1 lakh.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, she listed several work-related expenses as zero. These include commuting to the office, weekday lunches and breakfast at work, gym expenses and snacks at the office.

Her detailed spending list quickly drew attention online, with users joking about how little might be left for savings after covering all her monthly expenses. One user wrote, "Rather sharing your spending enlighten us with your saving."

Another said, "Savings: 500/- Living on the edge."

A third joked, saying, "Adopt me."