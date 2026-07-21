Family Of 4 Shares Monthly Budget In Hyderabad After Moving From Canada, Internet Reacts

The internet is filled with videos of professionals sharing details about their salaries, monthly expenses, and savings. Such posts often go viral because they offer a rare glimpse into the financial lives of working individuals. From tech employees to freelancers and entrepreneurs, many people are increasingly opening up about how much they earn and how they manage their money. Recently, a viral Instagram reel by content creator Sneha Khilwani has offered a glimpse into her family's monthly budget in Hyderabad, leaving many social media users surprised.

After relocating from Canada to India, Sneha and her husband shared their real monthly expenses for a family of four, stressing that the figures reflect their own lifestyle and may not apply to everyone. According to the couple, their biggest expense is a Rs 40,000 monthly EMI for their 2BHK home. They have two daughters, though only their elder child, who studies in Class 2, attends school. Her education costs work out to around Rs 22,000 a month when the annual fee is divided over 12 months.

The family spends around Rs 10,000 on groceries, covering essentials such as milk, vegetables and other household items. Another Rs 10,000 goes towards utilities and subscriptions, including electricity, internet, mobile bills and streaming services.

"How much does it really cost to live in Hyderabad as a family of 4? After moving back to India 🇮🇳 from Canada 🇨🇦 , this is what our real monthly expenses look like. No exaggeration, no sugarcoating…just our family's actual budget. Remember, every family's lifestyle is different, so this is simply our experience," Sneha Khilwani wrote.

Watch the video here:

On weekends, they typically spend Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on dining out, shopping and local travel. Fuel costs add up to around Rs 6,000 a month, while apartment maintenance comes to Rs 4,600. They also pay Rs 1,200 to a domestic helper and spend Rs 2,000 each month on maintaining their dishwasher.

The couple noted that these expenses are based on their current circumstances, where the husband works full-time while Sneha works part-time from home and manages much of the household work herself. Their younger daughter is not yet school-going, meaning education expenses are likely to rise in the future.

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers comparing the family's budget to living costs in other Indian cities and debating whether the expenses are realistic or higher than average. One user wrote, "That's a fair picture of the monthly budget. Add 5K for unexpected expenses, a gift for someone, a weekend outstation visit, a gadget repair, a flat tyre, battery replacement, festive expenditure, etc."

Another said, "Grocery kf 10k is very less for 4, unless you don't take proper meals, also shopping. All only 10k, no Swiggy, zomato or kids shopping?? 10 k is also less for 4 problem shopping...school fees is too much." A third added, "This is authentic and minimal to live a comfortable life.. adding school fees to monthly expense is what people are getting confused, otherwise, it is just 75k a month... only thing is electricity bill, Internet bill and subscriptions are bit expensive."

Notably, Hyderabad, often called Cyberabad for its booming IT sector and thriving business ecosystem, continues to attract thousands of people every year in search of better jobs, education and opportunities. Much like Bengaluru, the city has become a preferred destination for professionals and young families.