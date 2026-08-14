Toddler Appears In Middle Of Road In Noida As Driver's Reflexes Avert Tragedy, Dashcam Video Viral

A toddler in Noida's Sector 69 narrowly escaped a tragic accident thanks to a car driver's rapid reflexes. The chilling dashcam footage shared by Instagram handle @safecars_india shows the toddler appearing in the middle of a road as the alert driver braked just metres away from the crawling infant. The now-viral footage, captured on July 31, starts with the car driver carefully turning a corner when he is cut off rather dangerously by a motorbike driver. Seconds after averting the near collision with the biker, the car driver managed to spot the tiny toddler on the unlit street.

As the driver honked repeatedly, a woman can be seen slowly walking across the road before hoisting the toddler in her lap. Her odd reaction prompted the driver to advise her to be careful with a small child.

"A toddler suddenly came into the middle of the road, right in front of a moving car. This is why attentive driving is crucial on Indian roads, and having a dashcam matters," the accompanying video was captioned.

"It records what actually happened and can provide crucial evidence in case of an accident or dispute," it added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

(Disclaimer: The video contains mild profanity. Viewer's discretion is advised)

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.1 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded the driver for stopping in time. However, the footage also sparked fierce outrage, with many viewers alleging that the mother casually and intentionally left the child exposed to oncoming traffic.

'Hats off bro, you just saved the child's life," said one user, while another added: "Her body language is telling how much she 'cares" about her child."

A third commented: "I think he saved himself because the body language of the mother was so casual as if she was waiting for someone to get out of the vehicle and hold the kid so she can pin something like kidnapping and stuff to get some money. Toddlers have an ability to follow lights or moving objects."

A fourth said: "It was definitely intentional. Her body language clearly shows her frustration when the plan didn't work. Instead of being worried or panicked, she seemed disappointed."