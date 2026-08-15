'India Was Among 'Fragile 5', Now World's Fastest-Growing': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 80th Independence Day on Saturday and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

He also said that the national song Vande Mataram, which was rendered for the first time during Independence Day celebrations, is resonating in every heart.

Here Are PM Modi's Top Quotes

Today, we are celebrating the 80th Independence Day. The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. I pay my tributes to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries on this Independence Day. It is a historic day. After independence, this is the first time when 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind. My dear Indians, in the past few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods and landslides, and many families have been affected. We fully understand their pain and suffering. I assure the affected families that the entire country stands with them. We were once counted among the “Fragile Five”. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy. After independence, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace we aspired to achieve. Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence. And now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians. Our dreams and resolves should be big, as this takes capabilities to greater heights. India is dreaming big to touch new heights. I will make sure the country becomes developed by 2047. The world will be forced to look at India differently when the most populous country becomes a developed nation. For the last 12 years, everyone has been making efforts to place India on the path of development.