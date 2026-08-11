From Rs 37,000 To Rs 2.2 Crore Package, Techie's 11-Year Career Success Story Viral

A techie who started with a modest Rs 37,000 monthly salary and managed to increase his compensation package to Rs 2.2 crore in 11 years has caught social media's attention after sharing his inspiring career journey. In a now-viral social media post titled, 'From Rs 37K per month to 2.2 cr+ package after 11 years,' the software engineer who completed B. Tech in computer science detailed that he landed his first job in 2015.

The first company had a good tech culture, allowing the techie to gain solid real-life experience. A promotion followed four years into the job, taking the salary to Rs 1.1 lakh per month.

"Made a switch in 2019 to a FAANG-level company and secured a 44 LPA package, a 3x jump over my previous compensation. Here, I got good exposure to a big company and how things work in a large corporate setup," the techie said.

The work, however, started taking a toll during COVID-19, and the techie quit the job without any offer in mid-2020. Two months later, the techie said he managed to bag an offer from a US_based real estate startup with a Rs 50 LPA package.

"I got a promotion within eight months, and the package jumped to 65 LPA, and after the year-end appraisal, it was close to 70 LPA by the end of 2021," the techie said.

"In May 2022, I decided to work on my own startup in the fintech space in a CTO capacity. We gained decent traction early on but faced a lot of issues around licences, and by March 2024 things started looking very bleak."

After shutting down the startup, the techie said he started looking for a job in August 2024 and secured a tech leadership role with an INdian startup on a 1.2 crore package. Though the role paid well, the environment was toxic, prompting him to call it quits.

"In February 2025, I got an offer from a FAANG company with a 1.5 Cr package. I got a promotion in March 2026 and the package went past Rs 2 crore; coupled with an increase in stock, it currently sits around Rs 2.2 crore."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Inspiring'

As the post gained traction, social media users were inspired by the techie's journey and sought help from him regarding their respective careers.

"Started at Rs 55k (8 LPA) in 2022. Currently at Rs 33LPA (base). Tier3 college and a marginally economical family. Professionals like you are an inspiration to me," said one user, while another added: "Inspiring. Congratulations OP! Manifesting package like this."

A third commented: "I am close to completing seven YoE, working mainly of scm domain since the start, and have Rs 36 LPA. Can I switch the tech stack now, and what do you think I should do?"

A fourth said: "Rs 37k per month was really good back then! In terms of CTC, it would be 5-6 LPA, and comparatively now it would be 15-18 LPA easily, right? Plus, it was the time when mass recruitment was the only known method in the market."