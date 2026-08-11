Watch: 'Laughing' Golfer Struck By Lightning While Sheltering From Storm Under Tree

A golfer in the US had a lucky reprieve after getting struck by lightning while waiting under a tree in a golf cart amid a raging storm. The incident took place on Friday on a golf course in Cincinnati, Ohio, while Chris Schiavone was waiting for his buddies as they attempted to get a stuck golf cart running.

The now-viral clip, captured by Schiavone, shows him laughing at three of his friends who are getting poured on while trying to get a golf cart moving up a small grassy incline. Schiavone, who took shelter on his cart under a tree, was in jolly spirits despite the muggy conditions. However, 20 seconds into the video, a bolt of lightning struck the vehicle, and the video ended abruptly after a flash of light.

According to a report in Fox News, Schiavone said he was "unbelievably lucky" to have survived the incident. Calling himself lucky, Schiavone said it was a one-in-a-million event.

"1 in a 1,000,000, they say, very lucky and blessed, lightning is no joke!" Schiavone captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'What A Blessing'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.2 million views and thousands of comments as social media users pointed out how lucky he was to survive despite not following any of the preventive measures.

"Two things I was told you never do in a thunderstorm. 1) Hold an Umbrella. 2) Stand under a tree. Bro went two for two," said one user, while another added: "What a scary experience while having such a good laugh. I hope you weren't burned badly. What a true blessing you are alive to share it."

A third commented: "He is supremely lucky! He must have a purpose in this life other than laughing at his buddies, cause his Angel obviously protected him that day!! Blessed or lucky? No one knows? But he should be thankful he is still alive !! Very close call."

A fourth said: "A few decades back, it started raining during a big golf tournament. People sought shelter under a large tree, and lightning struck the tree. I worked at a hospital and we received patients in full cardiac arrest in our ER; a few died. It was so sad."