"Wanted To Save Time": Gurugram Man Whose Wrong-Side Driving Killed Biker

Shockingly, the accused was granted bail immediately.

The driver of a Mahindra XUV 3XO, who was driving the car on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram and crashed into a bike, reportedly told the cops that he was "trying to save time" and drove on the other side of the Golf Course Road in Gurugram's DLF Phase -II. The 22-year-old biker died after a front-on collision with the car, and the incident was captured on a GoPro mounted on his friend's helmet.

Akshat Garg, a 22-year-old resident of Dwarka, worked at a private company. He went for a ride with his friends last Sunday when the crash occurred. The victim was thrown off the bike and fell behind the car. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he did not survive.

Akshat's mother told NDTV, "My son has gone, but he (the accused) slept peacefully that night". She questioned, "Why was he released on bail." "I want justice for my son. A person in the wrong killed my son."

ACP DLF Gurugram, Vikas Kaushik, told ANI, "The Gurugram police stands with the victim's family. We will take whatever action is needed under the law."

The senior cop said the accused said he drove on the wrong side "to save time", to which Mr Kaushik told ANI, "We are investigating the cause." However, he said "no point can justify driving on the wrong side."

The cops are being criticised over alleged "special treatment" being given to the accused. Mr Kaushik denied these claims, stating "There is no question of giving special treatment or concession to anyone at any moment, as in such cases, we investigate through SOPs, no special treatment or concession has been given to anyone."

"If the family still feels some suspicion, we request them to meet us and we will tell them everything, will show the files and tell them about the procedures to satisfy that an independent investigation is being conducted," he added.