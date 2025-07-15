Gurugram Man Killed After Argument Over Bike Speed, Accused Arrested: Cops

Gurugram Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing an elderly pedestrian by hitting him on the head with an iron rod following an argument over rash driving, officials said on Monday.

An FIR in the case was initially registered at Sector 10A police station, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 26 when the victim's son filed a complaint stating that his father, Ashok (67), a resident of Ambedkar Colony, had gone for a walk after dinner when a youth sped past him on a motorcycle. When Ashok asked him to slow down, the biker allegedly got into an argument, struck him on the head with an iron rod, and fled the scene. Police had earlier received the information from the Civil Hospital that a man had been admitted with a severe head injury. When police reached the hospital, they were informed that the victim had been referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and was unfit to give a statement.

Ashok succumbed to his injuries during treatment on July 12. Following his death, police added murder charges to the FIR.

Police said the accused, identified as Firoz Ahamad (25), a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has confessed to the crime. He was arrested and produced before a city court, which remanded him to two days of police custody.

"We are questioning him further," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

