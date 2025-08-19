How Gurugram Plans To Solve Issues Of Open Garbage Burning, Drainage, Power Crisis

An action plan has been finalised to solve the plethora of problems faced by Gurugram citizens, an official said.

Under this plan, joint efforts will be made for cleanliness, road repairs, drainage, providing shelter to stray animals, trimming and proper disposal of trees around DHBVN power lines, and stopping the practice of open garbage burning, he said on Monday.

Additionally, to resolve the electricity issues in the city in the wake of heavy rains, the leaves of all employees and officers of the power department have been cancelled till November.

The action plan has been prepared based on feedback from various citizen groups, RWAs, social and other institutions, taken by the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, during his six-day stay in Gurugram.

On Monday, Mr Khullar held two sessions at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) and discussed the planned actions and timelines to achieve the targets, an official statement said.

He said the proposed action plan will first be implemented in Gurugram, and if proven successful, will become Gurugram's own "model of governance," which can then be replicated in other cities of the state.

In the first session, Mr Khullar interacted with the councillors of Municipal Corporation Gurugram, along with Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, and heard the main issues of their respective wards.

He assured them that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is committed to resolving Gurugram's problems and that positive results will be visible very soon. He emphasised the need for councillors' cooperation in this effort.

In the second session with district officers, Mr Khullar expressed concern regarding the citizens' complaints about accidents during the monsoon due to electricity lines.

He directed Police Commissioner Vikas Arora that if such incidents occur in the future, cases must be registered against the concerned junior engineer, sub-divisional officer, and executive engineer of the area.

Ordering the cancellation of leaves of all employees and officers of the power department till November, Mr Khullar asserted that every officer must personally inspect the field, check power lines, and ensure proper trimming and disposal of tree branches.

On reports from various groups about garbage being allegedly brought into Gurugram from outside, Mr Khullar directed the municipal corporation and police officials to immediately seize such vehicles and register cases against the agencies involved. He also instructed strict action against those burning garbage in the open, with SHOs staying alert in their respective areas.

Mr Khullar called on all officers to work as a team, taking responsibility for the area from their homes to their offices. He emphasised that they must take personal initiative to resolve the issues linked to the action plan, keeping citizens' concerns in mind.

