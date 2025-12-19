Video: Guards Smash Mercedes' Windscreen, Windows With Sticks In Gurugram

Driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram turned disastrous for a Mercedes owner after security guards attacked his car with sticks and batons, smashing all the windows. No police complaint has been filed so far, but a video of the incident has gone viral.

It began with a Mercedes driver driving on the wrong side of the road. When security guards at Cyber Park in Gurugram's Sector-31 stopped him, an argument broke out, during which the driver allegedly assaulted them. In retaliation, the security staff vandalised the car, estimated to be worth Rs 50 lakh.

The video of the incident shows a guard snatching a baton from another man's hands and charging towards the car. He runs to the car parked at a distance and strikes the windshield. Another man is seen smashing taillights and side mirror.

The guard steps back for a short while before smashing the rear windshield and windows on the right side.

Neither party has filed a police complaint.

Video: Guards Smash Mercedes' Windscreen, Windows With Sticks In Gurugramhttps://t.co/wdHaYaaWLx pic.twitter.com/CRlFFc9UOH — NDTV (@ndtv) December 19, 2025

