Driver Faints, Mercedes Takes Flight: Viral Video Captures Terrifying Crash

In a jaw-dropping road incident in Romania, a speeding Mercedes turned into an unexpected “Air Mercedes” when it flew over a bus and two cars before crashing near a petrol station, according to Euro Weekly News. The astonishing accident, caught on CCTV on December 3 in the city of Oradea, has gone viral worldwide.

The footage shows the high-speed Mercedes entering a roundabout the wrong way, hitting the kerb and launching several feet into the air. The vehicle soared over waiting cars, narrowly missed a road camera, and finally smashed into a metal pole just a few metres from a fuel station, narrowly avoiding a major explosion.

According to the news report, police later confirmed that the 55-year-old driver had suffered a severe diabetic episode that caused him to faint at the wheel. Losing control, he shot into the junction at high speed before the car became airborne. Residents in nearby apartments reported hearing a thunderous crash as the vehicle landed.

Watch the video here:

Emergency crews pulled the driver from the wreckage and rushed him to hospital, where doctors said he sustained multiple fractures but no life-threatening injuries, a survival many are calling miraculous. Authorities have suspended his licence for 90 days and imposed a fine of 1,600 Romanian leu (around ₹27,000). An investigation into the incident is underway.