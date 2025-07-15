Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Pregnant Woman's Mercedes Rear-Ended By 18-Year-Old Driver In Mumbai

The incident took place on Sunday night, at 10:50 pm, near gate number 8 of the Northbound tunnel, when the pregnant businesswoman was returning home.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

A Honda City car hit a Mercedes from the behind.

  • Pregnant woman’s Mercedes was hit by an 18-year-old driving a Honda City on Mumbai’s coastal road
  • No injuries reported; woman filed FIR against the young man for rash driving
  • Police are investigating and took a blood sample from the accused to check for alcohol
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

A pregnant woman's Mercedes car was hit by an 18-year-old driving a Honda City on Mumbai's coastal road. While no injuries have been reported, the woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the young man for rash driving. The police are investigating the case and have taken a blood sample from the accused to ascertain if he was driving drunk.

The incident took place on Sunday night, at 10:50 pm, near gate number 8 of the Northbound tunnel, when the pregnant businesswoman was returning home. The complainant, 33-year-old Sonam Banani, is eight months pregnant and was driving from Marine Drive to Prabhadevi in her Mercedes car when a Honda City hit her from behind. Ms Banani's car got damaged while she managed to escape safely.

The accused has been identified as 18-year-old Om Manish Poddar, a resident of the Bhuleshwar area of ​​Mumbai. A case has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station.

According to the FIR, the accused has been charged under Section 281 for negligent driving and 125 (A) for endangering the life or personal safety of an individual under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The young man has been summoned for investigation under Section 35 (3).

The incident comes at a time when a verdict is awaited in the Pune Porsche crash case, where the luxury car crashed into a two-wheeler, killing two techies in their 20s. The case grabbed national headlines after it emerged that the Porsche was being driven by a juvenile under the influence of alcohol.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai Coastal Road Crash, Honda City Rams Into Mercedes
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com