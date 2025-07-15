Pregnant Woman's Mercedes Rear-Ended By 18-Year-Old Driver In Mumbai

A pregnant woman's Mercedes car was hit by an 18-year-old driving a Honda City on Mumbai's coastal road. While no injuries have been reported, the woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the young man for rash driving. The police are investigating the case and have taken a blood sample from the accused to ascertain if he was driving drunk.

The incident took place on Sunday night, at 10:50 pm, near gate number 8 of the Northbound tunnel, when the pregnant businesswoman was returning home. The complainant, 33-year-old Sonam Banani, is eight months pregnant and was driving from Marine Drive to Prabhadevi in her Mercedes car when a Honda City hit her from behind. Ms Banani's car got damaged while she managed to escape safely.

The accused has been identified as 18-year-old Om Manish Poddar, a resident of the Bhuleshwar area of ​​Mumbai. A case has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station.

According to the FIR, the accused has been charged under Section 281 for negligent driving and 125 (A) for endangering the life or personal safety of an individual under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The young man has been summoned for investigation under Section 35 (3).

The incident comes at a time when a verdict is awaited in the Pune Porsche crash case, where the luxury car crashed into a two-wheeler, killing two techies in their 20s. The case grabbed national headlines after it emerged that the Porsche was being driven by a juvenile under the influence of alcohol.