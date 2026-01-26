Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: India will mark its 77th Republic Day today, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the grand festivities at Kartavya Path, Delhi. Joining her as Chief Guests will be Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation and said, "May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives."

The event will begin at 10:30 am with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay homage to fallen soldiers before joining dignitaries at the saluting dais.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm light field guns, an indigenously developed artillery system. The 21-gun salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

Here Are The Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: