7 minutes ago

Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: India will mark its 77th Republic Day today, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the grand festivities at Kartavya Path, Delhi. Joining her as Chief Guests will be Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation and said, "May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives."

The event will begin at 10:30 am with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay homage to fallen soldiers before joining dignitaries at the saluting dais.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm light field guns, an indigenously developed artillery system. The 21-gun salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

Here Are The Republic Day 2026 Live Updates:

Jan 26, 2026 07:09 (IST)
Chennai International Airport Dazzling With Tricolour Lights

Jan 26, 2026 07:08 (IST)
"May This Grand National Festival Infuse New Energy": PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day

Jan 26, 2026 06:53 (IST)
India's 1st Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge Illuminated With Tricolour In J&K

Jan 26, 2026 06:52 (IST)
"Partnership Between US, India Continues To Reach New Heights": Marco Rubio Congratulates On Republic Day

On 77th Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day.  As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy."

He added, "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.  The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

Jan 26, 2026 06:49 (IST)
Republic Day Celebrations At Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Jan 26, 2026 06:47 (IST)
Security Beefed Up Across Delhi In View Of Republic Day

Jan 26, 2026 06:35 (IST)
Military Might At Republic Day Parade Today

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased battle array format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform.

Jan 26, 2026 06:35 (IST)
EU Contingent To Participate In National Parade

The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

Jan 26, 2026 06:35 (IST)
100 Artists To Lead 'Unity In Diversity' Parade

At least 100 cultural artists will perform in the parade on the theme of 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity'. The grand musical presentation will demonstrate the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Republic Day 2026, Republic Day Parade, 77th Republic Day
