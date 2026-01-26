Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: India will mark its 77th Republic Day today, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the grand festivities at Kartavya Path, Delhi. Joining her as Chief Guests will be Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation and said, "May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives."
The event will begin at 10:30 am with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay homage to fallen soldiers before joining dignitaries at the saluting dais.
As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm light field guns, an indigenously developed artillery system. The 21-gun salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.
Here Are The Republic Day 2026 Live Updates:
Chennai International Airport Dazzling With Tricolour Lights
VIDEO | The Chennai International Airport is dazzling with tricolour lights for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, creating a vibrant and patriotic atmosphere for travellers.
"May This Grand National Festival Infuse New Energy": PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day
सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भारत की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक यह राष्ट्रीय महापर्व आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। विकसित भारत का संकल्प और अधिक सुदृढ़ हो, यही कामना है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026
India's 1st Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge Illuminated With Tricolour In J&K
VIDEO | Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir: India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.
"Partnership Between US, India Continues To Reach New Heights": Marco Rubio Congratulates On Republic Day
On 77th Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy."
He added, "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century. The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."
Republic Day Celebrations At Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
VIDEO | Mumbai: As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day, a part of the celebrations was seen at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The building was decorated with tricolour lights, creating a spectacular sight.
Security Beefed Up Across Delhi In View Of Republic Day
VIDEO | Delhi: Security beefed up across the national capital in view of Republic Day. Police have put up barricades, vehicles are being checked at various locations. Visuals from near Akshardham Metro Station.
Military Might At Republic Day Parade Today
For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased battle array format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform.
EU Contingent To Participate In National Parade
The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.
100 Artists To Lead 'Unity In Diversity' Parade
At least 100 cultural artists will perform in the parade on the theme of 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity'. The grand musical presentation will demonstrate the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.