"Surprised, Shocked": Bangladesh On Sheikh Hasina's Speech In India

Bangladesh said on Sunday it was "surprised" and "shocked" that India had allowed fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to make a public address in New Delhi.

Hasina, 78, fled to neighbouring India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year rule. She made her first public speech since then in an audio address to a packed press club in Delhi on Friday.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked that fugitive Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing crimes against humanity, was allowed to make a statement at a public event in New Delhi on 23 January," Dhaka's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bangladesh said allowing Hasina to make the speech set "a dangerous precedent" that could "seriously impair bilateral relations".

"Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech... constitute a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh," the ministry said.

"Bangladesh is deeply aggrieved that while India is yet to act on her obligations to hand Sheikh Hasina over under the bilateral extradition agreement. Despite repeated requests by the Bangladesh government, she has instead been allowed to make such inciteful pronouncements from its own soil. This clearly endangers Bangladesh's democratic transition and peace and security," Dhaka's foreign ministry said.

Hasina said in her audio address, which was broadcast online, that "Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections" under interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Hasina, but New Delhi has yet to comment on the request.

The former prime minister was found guilty in absentia by a Dhaka court in November of incitement, issuing an order to kill and inaction to prevent atrocities and was sentenced to be hanged.

On the verdict against Hasina, which many legal experts have described as a sham trial and kangaroo court, India said, "As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end."

Bangladesh voters go to the polls on February 12 to choose new leaders after a period of turmoil that followed the overthrow of Hasina's government.

