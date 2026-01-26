150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' And Military Might At Republic Day Parade Today: 10 Points

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path. European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are the chief guests.

Here are 10 points on today's Republic Day parade This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram. The country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life will be showcased, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am and run for a duration of some 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying tribute to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to see the parade. President Murmu and the two chief guests will come in the traditional buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm light field guns, an indigenously developed artillery system. The 21-gun salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment. At least 100 cultural artists will perform in the parade on the theme of 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity'. The grand musical presentation will demonstrate the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity. The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi, a second-generation officer. Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi, a third-generation army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, and Ashoka Chakra winners Major General CA Pithawalia (retired) and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar. The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides. For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased battle array format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform. Then the high mobility reconnaissance vehicle, India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle, will roll in. Providing aerial support would be the indigenous Dhruv advanced light helicopter and its armed version, Rudra.

