Republic Day 2026: All About History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Republic Day 2026: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, honouring the adoption of the Constitution. The theme for this year's celebration is "150 Years of Vande Mataram", reflecting national unity and the sacrifices made for freedom. President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests this year.

History of Republic Day

Republic Day commemorates the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935). The date, January 26, was chosen to honour the Purna Swaraj declaration made on January 26, 1930, by the Indian National Congress.

Significance of Republic Day

The day celebrates India's sovereignty and democratic governance, further highlighting unity in diversity and cultural heritage. The auspicious day also reinforces principles of justice, equality and freedom. On this day, Indians honor sacrifices of leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar and others.

Republic Day Celebrations

The day is celebrated with a grand parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcasing military strength and cultural diversity. The President of India unfurls the national flag. Folk dances, music, and tableaux from different states follow the parade. Padma awards and bravery awards are also presented.

150 years of Vande Mataram

This year, the celebrations at Kartavya Path will be a unique blend of 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', India's military might and cultural diversity.

Bharat Parv

As per a government release, 'Bharat Parv' will be organised at the Red Fort, Delhi, from January 26-31, 2026, by the Ministry of Tourism. It will showcase Republic Day tableaux, regional cuisine display and sale, handicrafts and handloom, culture and heritage performances, central ministries stalls and a citizen engagement zone. The Tableaux, which will be showcased at the Red Fort as a part of 'Bharat Parv' are Chandigarh, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttarakhand and DRDO.