India's 77th Republic Day Parade To Showcase Phased Battle Array Format For The First Time

The Indian Army is set to make history at the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, by showcasing its capabilities in a "phased Battle Array format" (termed Ranbhoomi Vyuh Rachna) at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. From reconnaissance drones to strike tanks and artillery, this innovative display will mirror real combat zones, showcasing assets in tactical order.

What is the Phased Battle Array Format?

The Phased Battle Array format is a new approach to showcasing the Indian Army's operational capabilities. It arranges equipment and troops in the order they appear on a battlefield, beginning with intelligence gathering, moving to the main attack, and concluding with support systems.

The official government release mentioned the Recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform, which will be followed by the High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. The indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, RUDRA, in Prahar formation would provide aerial support, demonstrating battlefield shaping.

Also read | Republic Day 2026: All About Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme

The official release further noted that the Combat Elements will then follow with T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun, along with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and PRACHAND Light Combat Helicopter. BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2, are other Mechanised Columns.

A detachment of Special Forces will follow, comprising Ajayketu All-Terrain Vehicle, Randhwaj Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport System and Dhawansak Light Strike Vehicles. It will be followed by Robotic Dogs, Unmanned Ground Vehicles and four Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (NIGRAHA, BHAIRAV, BHUVIRAKSHA & KRISHNA), which would be mounted on vehicles.

While mentioning the support element, the release mentioned that India's new generation unmanned warhead arsenal showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA will be mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6). They are equipped with a wide spectrum of aerial loitering munitions - HAROP, Mini HARPY, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and SKY STRIKER. These systems are capable of launching swarm drones, long-range drones exceeding 1,000 kilometres for see and strike missions, the release noted.

Also read | Republic Day 2026: Is India Celebrating 77th Or 78th Republic Day? All You Need To Know

It will be followed by the Dhanush Gun System and Amogh Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and technological self-reliance in defence manufacturing. "A powerful combination of long-range precision and overwhelming firepower will be showcased through the alongside the supersonic BrahMos Weapon System alongside indigenous SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, together showcasing deep strike dominance," the release mentioned.

The format will also include the Akash Weapon System and ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) System.

Battle Array Format to also include a glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre, which would depict the conduct of Operation Sindoor in brief. "A masterful blend of 'VIRASAT, VIVIDHTA AUR VIKAS' acted as the magic potion during the operation. While the BRAHMOS missile struck deadly blows to the enemy, the Akash missile systems and S-400 provided a protective shield, which reflects the Sudarshan Chakra vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," as per the release.