Republic Day 2026: Is India Celebrating 77th Or 78th Republic Day? All You Need To Know

Republic Day 2026: Republic Day is celebrated annually to mark the formal adoption and enforcement of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, which established India as a sovereign, democratic republic. The spectacular Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi and the subsequent flypast by the Indian Air Force remain the highlight of the day. This year's event will feature top European Union leaders, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as the chief guests.

While India prepares to celebrate its next Republic Day, a familiar question has resurfaced: Is it the 77th or the 78th Republic Day?

Is India Celebrating The 77th Or 78th Republic Day In 2026?

In 2026, India marks the 77th anniversary of its transition to a republic in 1950. Official government sources, including the Press Information Bureau, have confirmed that this year's celebrations and parade theme officially designate the occasion as the 77th Republic Day.

"A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026," the press release stated.

"With a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity," it added.

The rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are underway at Kartavya Path ahead of the January 26 celebrations. Two days after Republic Day, the Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal will take place on January 28, followed by the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.