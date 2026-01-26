Diplomacy Meets Fashion: EU Chief Steals The Show In Silk Brocade Outfit At Republic Day Parade

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a fashion and diplomatic statement by wearing an Indo-European fusion outfit as a chief guest at India's 77th Republic Day parade. Her choice of attire was noted as a graceful departure from her usual tailored pantsuits and was seen as a nod of respect and appreciation for Indian culture and heritage.

Notably, the Republic Day parade was held at Delhi's Kartavya Path, showcasing India's military might, cultural richness, and national pride.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.



A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.



Ursula Von Der Leyen's attire at Republic Day 2026 parade

Von der Leyen was seen in a maroon and gold Benarasi silk brocade bandhgala jacket paired with off-white trousers as she arrived for the parade on Monday morning.

Jacket: A sophisticated, high-collared bandhgala jacket made from traditional Benarasi silk, a fabric synonymous with Indian heritage. It featured rich metallic gold brocade and intricate Zari work (gold threads woven into the fabric) over a maroon base, showcasing Indian floral motifs.

Trousers: The jacket was paired with simple off-white or white trousers, which allowed the textured jacket to remain the outfit's focal point.

Accessories: She kept her accessories minimal, opting for subtle gold stud earrings and a pair of beige heels to complete the look.

What is Indian brocade?

Indian brocade is a luxurious fabric woven with a shuttle, featuring intricate, raised patterns made with gold/silver threads (zari) or coloured silk threads. This gives it an embroidered look without any actual stitching, making it perfect for opulent Indian attire like sarees, lehengas, and sherwanis. Banarasi styles are particularly famous for their stunning brocade work.

"Diplomacy meets Fashion"

Ursula von der Leyen's outfit stole the spotlight, sparking a social media frenzy. Many appreciated her for choosing an outfit that perfectly suited the occasion, with some even highlighting India's textile prowess.

One user wrote, "A moment for both diplomacy and fashion & Indian, EU Convergence, Ursula von der Leyen chose Indo-Western attire for the 77th Republic Day (2026) celebrations."

Another commented, "Great to see EU's Ursula von der Leyen at India's Republic Day parade in Indian brocade. A warm, thoughtful gesture that would please millions of Indians, made even more special by her keen interest in our cultural parade."