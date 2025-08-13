Gurugram Auto Driver Beaten Over Rs 10 Fare, 2 Arrested: Cops

A group of men allegedly assaulted an auto-rickshaw driver with sticks over an argument involving a passenger fare of Rs 10, leaving him critically injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on August 10 near a petrol pump in the Ravi Nagar area, they said.

According to police, the victim, Vipin, had informed his family about an argument with passengers over the fare. When his family members reached the spot, they found more than six men allegedly thrashing Vipin with sticks. The attackers also allegedly assaulted the family members when they tried to intervene and fled the scene after issuing threats.

Vipin was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station. Two accused were arrested on Tuesday and identified as Ram Vishal Dubey, a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Laxman, a resident of Krishna Colony, Gurugram, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that a dispute over Rs 10 fare led to the assault. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused," a police spokesperson said.

