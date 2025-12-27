Arrested For Theft, Man Dies By Suicide In Police Lockup In Gurugram: Cops

An man arrested in a theft case alleged died by suicide, hanging himself in the lockup of the crime unit in Farrukhnagar, police said on Saturday.

The family of the man, however, alleged that the police initially concealed the information and did not properly inform the family about the death. They demanded authorities conduct a fair investigation into the death.

The man was identified as Aasif Iqbal (22), a resident of Rampur village in Bhiwadi district of Rajasthan. He was arrested on Friday from Farrukhnagar area.

According to the police, the accused has been charged with theft for eight consecutive years, including one case in Delhi, three in Faridabad, and four in Gurugram district, since 2022. The accused was also sentenced by the court in four of the cases.

After his arrest, he was detained at the crime branch in Farukhnagar.

On Friday, around 3:45 pm, the accused allegedly hanged himself from the window grill using a torn quilt cover which was given to him for winter use, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. After this, the authorities were informed for a magisterial inquiry into the matter and necessary legal action was taken, police said, adding that a postmortem was conducted in the presence of the magistrate by a board of doctors.

ACP crime Lalit Dalal has told the family that further action would be taken based on the postmortem report, officials said.

