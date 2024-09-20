On Camera, Car Driving On Wrong Side Hits Biker In Gurugram, He Dies

The accident took place on the Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II

A biker has died after he was allegedly hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram. The accident took place when the victim, identified as 23-year-old Akshat Garg, was riding his bike with his friends on the Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II on Sunday.

The accused was arrested and was later released on bail.

The crash was captured on a GoPro action camera mounted on his friend's bike.

The video shows Akshat, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi, riding his bike wearing a helmet and gloves. He was taking a slight turn when suddenly a Mahindra XUV 3XO driving on the opposite of the road appeared and crashed into him.

The impact was such that he was thrown off his bike and landed behind the car.

According to reports, despite a rapid ambulance response, he could not be saved.

"In this matter, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the accused has been arrested as per law," the Gurugram Police said.

The police also said that they have issued more than 16,000 challans for wrong-side driving in August, and that "strict action" will continue.