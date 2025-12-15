Video: Hayabusa Crashes After Cab Changes Lane Near Gurugram's Ambience Mall

A man has been hospitalised after his bike collided with a cab that was changing lanes near the Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

The accident, caught on the dashcam of a biker who was riding behind them, took place when the man on a Suzuki Hayabusa crashed into a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which suddenly took a left turn on the foggy Delhi-Gurugram highway.

The biker, who was wearing a helmet, also hit his head on the car.

Hayabusa Crashes After Cab Changes Lane Near Gurugram's Ambience Mall pic.twitter.com/WTKiSEmTKa — NDTV (@ndtv) December 15, 2025

The collision was so strong that he was thrown off the Hayabusa and rolled about 100 feet away from the car, which came to a halt after the crash.

There was no immediate statement from the police.

Gurugram, which is on the outskirts of the national capital, Delhi, has reportedly witnessed more than 800 road crashes this year.

About 600 people have died in road accidents in the city this year.

Meanwhile, the police have started installing reflective tapes on vehicles and accident-prone spots to combat winter fog visibility issues.

Gurugram Traffic Police installs reflective tape on 5,000 vehicles + accident-prone spots to combat winter fog visibility issues.

Safety first. Visibility matters.#GurgaonTraffic #RoadSafety #WinterDrive pic.twitter.com/4fDxGxjmYn — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 13, 2025

The dense fog in Gurugram and nearby areas has reduced the visibility in the past few days, affecting traffic and leading to road accidents.