Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Hayabusa Crashes After Cab Changes Lane Near Gurugram's Ambience Mall

The collision was so strong that he was thrown off the Hayabusa and rolled about 100 feet away from the car, which came to a halt after the crash.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Hayabusa Crashes After Cab Changes Lane Near Gurugram's Ambience Mall
The accident was caught on the dashcam of a biker who was riding behind them
New Delhi:

A man has been hospitalised after his bike collided with a cab that was changing lanes near the Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

The accident, caught on the dashcam of a biker who was riding behind them, took place when the man on a Suzuki Hayabusa crashed into a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which suddenly took a left turn on the foggy Delhi-Gurugram highway.

The biker, who was wearing a helmet, also hit his head on the car.

The collision was so strong that he was thrown off the Hayabusa and rolled about 100 feet away from the car, which came to a halt after the crash.

There was no immediate statement from the police.

Gurugram, which is on the outskirts of the national capital, Delhi, has reportedly witnessed more than 800 road crashes this year.

About 600 people have died in road accidents in the city this year.

Meanwhile, the police have started installing reflective tapes on vehicles and accident-prone spots to combat winter fog visibility issues.

The dense fog in Gurugram and nearby areas has reduced the visibility in the past few days, affecting traffic and leading to road accidents.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gurugram Accident, Ambience Mall, Gurugram
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com