Gurugram Road Rage Caught On Dashcam As Wrong-Side Scorpio Blocks Car

In a road rage incident in Gurugram, the occupants of a Scorpio being driven in the wrong direction were seen threatening a car driver. Two men emerged from the Scorpio that was decorated with flowers and shouted at the driver, showed a dashcam video that was posted by him online. It has since gone viral.

The video showed the Scorpio approaching from the opposite direction and blocking Gurugram resident Samarth Mathur's car. It occurred near the AIPL Joy Street on the Main Gujjar Road in Sector 66, he said while sharing the details in the online post.

Conveniently driving on the wrong side, halting the entire traffic. Approaching others ready to kill. How are common people supposed to protect themselves against this gundagardi? pic.twitter.com/WYTBPeLuWy — Samarth Mathur (@sam18_samarth) December 11, 2025

Two men were then seen deboarding the car and storming towards him, shouting, "Keh raha hu nikal ja (I've been telling you to pass by)."

"Conveniently driving on the wrong side, halting the entire traffic. Approaching others, ready to kill. How are common people supposed to protect themselves against this gundagardi? (sic)" Mathur said in his post, tagging Gurugram police and traffic police handles.

Responding to him, the police sought his contact details; he refused, saying he was not comfortable.

"I don't understand why the contact details are needed. Is there not enough proof in this video itself of the unsafe driving, intimidation, harassment, public nuisance?" he replied.

Gurugram Police has begun an investigation into the matter.