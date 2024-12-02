Man Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Parked Vehicle In Gurugram

All four occupants of the Baleno were seriously injured in the crash. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was killed while his three friends suffered critical injuries after a speeding Baleno collided with a Fortuner parked on the roadside on the Golf Course Road in Sector 53, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday when the speeding Baleno was moving towards Sikanderpur, officials said.

The driver lost control of the car when some animals came in front of it, and collided with a Fortuner parked in front of the Central Plaza Mall, police said.

All four occupants of the Baleno were seriously injured in the crash and were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police, where doctors declared one of them dead.

The person who dies has been identified as Rishabh Kaushik, a resident of Delhi, officials said.

"Kaushik was heading towards Delhi after playing a cricket with his friends. The body has been handed over to his family members after a post-mortem," SHO of Sector 53 police station Sukhbir Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)