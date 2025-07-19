On Camera, Gujarat Cop's Son Kills 2 With SUV During Race With Friend

Two people died and at least two others were injured after a speeding car driven by a policeman's son rammed into them in Gujarat's Bhavnagar earlier this week. According to officials, the accused, identified as Harshraj Singh Gohil (20), was racing with his friend on a fairly crowded street in the Kaliyabeed area around 4 pm. While he was driving Creta, his friend was driving a red Brezza car.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed a speeding white Creta car hitting the two pedestrians and then ramming into a scooter.

Harshraj - who is the son of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at the Local Crime Branch, Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil - drove at a speed of 120 to 150 kilometers per hour. Within seconds, he lost control of the wheel, hitting the two people before skidding on the road and crashing into a two-wheeler. While the scooter's tyres burst immediately, two people riding it were injured.

Many other vehicles were also damaged in the incident, officials said.

The pedestrians, 30-year-old Bhargav Bhatt and 65-year-old Champaben Vachani, died on the spot. The injured people were rushed to the nearby Sir T Hospital. According to the police, one of the victims, Bhargav Bhatt, had gotten married last year and was reportedly on his way to work when the incident took place. He worked at the Madhu Silica company.

Officials said that Harshraj was fond of driving and occasionally raced with his friends.

The 20-year-old accused was taken into custody. His father, a policeman, immediately reached the spot, beat his son and handed him over to the Nilambag police station. The police have interrogated the accused but have not officially arrested him yet. Sources say he may be arrested around 6 pm today.