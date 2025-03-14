On Camera, Drunk Driver Kills Woman In Vadodara, Screams "Another Round"

A horrific road accident in the Karelibag area of Gujarat's Vadodara has left one dead and several others injured after an allegedly drunk driver crashed his car into multiple vehicles late on Thursday night. Captured on CCTV, the driver's disturbing reaction following the crash has sparked outrage.

The accident occurred near Amrapali Chaar Rasta in Karelibag, a busy intersection in Vadodara city. According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, a high-speed black car lost control and rammed into a 2-wheeler, hitting several bystanders in the process. The crash resulted in the immediate death of one woman, later identified as Hemaliben Patel. The impact of the crash left three to four others seriously injured, including Jaini (12), Nishaben (35), an unidentified 10-year-old girland an unidentified 40-year-old man.

Emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

As police and bystanders gathered at the accident scene, the driver stepped out of the severely damaged car in an intoxicated state. According to video footage that has since gone viral, the driver, dressed in a black T-shirt, was visibly unstable and began shouting incoherently. Among his statements, he repeatedly yelled: "Another round, another round!" and "Om Namah Shivay!" (a religious chant).

Local authorities have taken swift action in response to the accident. Leena Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, confirmed that the driver was intoxicated and had been taken into custody.

"A 4-wheeler rammed into a 2-wheeler and one woman died in the accident. The accused driver has been caught. Police are conducting further probe... this is a case of drunk driving," she told the media.

Police are also investigating whether narcotics or other substances were involved.