Analysis: After Vadodara Crash, There Must Not Be 'Another Round'

It could be just another drunken and rash driving case in Gujarat. But a video of the Vadodara incident of March 14 has gripped the nation and gone viral. The chilling clip shows the driver, Rakshit Chaurasia - a law student at Vadodara's MS University - exiting the car after the crash and screaming, "another round", "Nikita", and "Om Namah Shivay".

Chaurasia looked "under the influence". He was driving a Volkswagen Virtus when it rammed three two-wheelers, killing a woman instantly and injuring four others including her daughter.

Horrors on roads

In May 2024, four young men died and one was severely injured after the driver lost control of his car at high speed and crashed on a highway in Gujarat's Vasad. The four friends were livestreaming the ride on Instagram, with the car moving at 140 km/hour, when it crashed.

On February 15, a car driven at high speed rammed multiple vehicles in Ahmedabad, resulting in the death of a woman.

In the Vadodara case, the driver's statements after his arrest have drawn anger and surprise on social media. On March 15, Chaurasia claimed that he was trying to avoid a pothole and an airbag was activated, which blocked his view, leading to the crash.

He insisted before the media that he had not taken any liquor or drugs and was driving at 50 km/ph. Why an arrested accused was allowed to give a statement to the media is also inexplicable.

"Gujarat's flourishing economy has led to a surge in vehicle purchases, particularly among young individuals. While increased financial independence is a positive development, it has also spawned a culture of recklessness on the roads," says Amit Khatri, a road safety consultant based in Ahmedabad.

He adds, "Affluent parents gifting premium vehicles to their children has created a culture of speeding and aggressive driving."

Many juvenile offenders are youth driving swanky cars under the influence. In the Vadodara crash, the police confirmed alcohol consumption through a rapid test, but detailed reports are awaited. Experts say it is a case of substance abuse.

That so many offenders can drink, and drink heavily, in dry Gujarat raises a whole new set of questions.

"Parents should also share the blame as it looks like a failure to monitor and educate their children about substance abuse; enforce responsible driving habits and set clear boundaries and consequences," says Khatri.

Stringent measures needed

As the Vadodara video went viral, social media users wondered what the young driver meant when he said "another round". Some suggested he meant another round of drinking, others thought he was talking about another spin.

Theories flew until a police search at Chaurasia's home revealed a poster of the Danish film 'Another Round', which explores the effects of controlled alcohol consumption. Authorities are investigating the possibility of a drink driving pact between Chaurasia and his friends.

"As per reports, the devastating road accident in Vadodara was likely exacerbated by the driver's impaired state may be due to substance influence," says Khatri.

"It's internationally proven that use of drugs, alcohol, or other toxins can create a false sense of confidence, leading to reckless behaviour behind the wheel."

With the increasing number of vehicles on roads, daily traffic jams are part of city life.

There is a need to improve general law and order and strictly implement traffic laws in Gujarat's cities. Visible police presence, such as unmarked cars or officers in uniform, can create a sense of accountability and discourage aggressive behaviour. Increasing surveillance on roads and highways, imposing stiff penalties for traffic violations can make a difference.

Police need to work together with traffic authorities, schools, and community organisations to raise awareness about safe driving practices.

In the Vadodara case, the state government and the judiciary need to ensure speedy and fair justice to the victim. Otherwise, the faith of common citizens on the efficacy of the police will be shaken.