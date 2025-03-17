What's "Another Round"? Big Vadodara Crash Question May Have Danish Answer

Truth is stranger than fiction. And sometimes, more tragic. Amid the outrage over a student crashing a car into three vehicles in Vadodara, leaving a woman dead and seven others injured, a curious connection has emerged between the prime accused and a Danish movie.

A video of Rakshit Chaurasia, a 23-year-old law student at Vadodara's MS University, exiting the car after the crash and screaming seemingly incoherent words -- "another round", "Nikita" and "Om Namah Shivay" has gone viral. Social media users have brainstormed what these words, particularly "another round", could mean. Many suspect Rakshit was under the influence and that "another round" meant one more shot. Some speculated that he could have meant another spin in the car.

A search by the police at his home has opened up another possibility.

According to multiple news reports, police have found a telling movie poster in Rakshit's rented apartment in Vadodara. This poster is of the Danish film Druk, or Another Round in English. The movie stars, among others, Mads Mikkelsen, who played Le Chiffre in the James Bond film, Casino Royale. Another Round won the Oscar for the Best International Feature Film.

Another Round, a black comedy directed by Thomas Vinterberg, is the story of four teachers struggling with monotonous lives and unmotivated students. Then one day they come across a theory inspired by the work of a Norwegian psychiatrist that humans are born with a blood alcohol content deficiency. The teachers conclude that maintaining a slightly higher blood alcohol level may benefit them. They start by drinking small amounts through the day and get the desired results. Over time, they push the boundaries before the drinking starts adversely affecting their lives. Eventually, one of them dies.

With the cops finding the movie's poster at Rakshit's home, there is speculation that he was referring to the movie when he screamed "another round". According to investigations so far, Rakshit has a four-member friends' squad. The others are Pranshu, who was in the car with him at the time of the crash and is now on the run, Suresh, whose home they visited before the crash, and "Nikita", a name he kept screaming after the accident. A possible theory is this group drew a parallel to the four in 'Another Round' and decided to follow their lead. There is, however, an interesting point. In the movie, the four friends lay down some ground rules before starting the drinking experiment. One of them was they would not drink and drive. While Rakshit has claimed he was not drunk at the time of the accident, a rapid test has confirmed that he was. The detailed test results are awaited. Eyewitnesses too claim he was "intoxicated" at the time of the crash.

The 23-year-old has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the Volkswagen Virtus he was driving crashed into three vehicles, leaving a 35-year-old woman dead and seven others injured.

Hemali Patel, 35, and Purav Patel, 40, were out with their daughter after Holika Dahan to buy colours and grab something to eat. At the Karelibaug area, the car Rakshit was driving rammed the Patels' scooter and two other vehicles. Hemali, Purav and their daughter were thrown into the air before they crashed to the ground. Hemali died on the spot and Purav is under treatment for critical injuries. Their little daughter, too, has suffered injuries.

The Patels were accompanied by neighbours Vikas Kevlani, Jayesh and Komal on another scooter. All three have suffered injuries. Vikas has said traffic fines won't prevent such incidents caused by rash driving. "Fine is not the solution. Only if there is strict action will they understand what they have done," he said. The youngster said he would fight the matter legally. "I want justice. Hemaliben was like my sister. She should get justice and the young generation should know the impact of such acts," he said.