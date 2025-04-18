Advertisement
On Camera, Speeding SUV Hits Man Crossing Road In UP, He Survives

The victim was severely injured in the incident. He was rushed to the Lalitpur Medical Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Read Time: 1 min
On Camera, Speeding SUV Hits Man Crossing Road In UP, He Survives
The driver fled the scene.
Lalitpur:

A young man was injured after a speeding SUV rammed him in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, officials said on Friday. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place when he was crossing the road.

The footage shows the man first passing a local bus while crossing the road and then running as he sees the car approaching him. Within a second, the speeding car hits him and he is flung into the air before he falls a few meters away.

The driver fled the scene, officials said.

The man was severely injured. He was rushed to the Lalitpur Medical Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been filed against the driver, police said.

