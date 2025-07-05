Video: Speeding Scorpio Loses Control, Rams Hoarding In UP

Parts of the car flew in the air and an hoarding crashed to the ground after a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into a pole in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In CCTV visuals of the accident, the car can be seen climbing the divider before crashing into a pole with such impact that collision led to the vehicle falling to one side.

The hoarding fell kicking up a cloud of dust, even as parts of the car flew to some feet away. Friday's accident left the Scorpio's front part completely damaged.

The road was relatively empty, leading to no harm to passers-by or other vehicles. Residents of the area rushed to the spot. Later, the police arrived and removed the occupants of the car. Six people inside the vehicle were admitted to the hospital for treatment.