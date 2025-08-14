UP Teacher Comments On Student's 'Tilak', Activists Create Ruckus In School

A group of 50 to 60 people belonging to a Hindu outfit created a ruckus in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after a teacher allegedly objected to students wearing 'tilak' (a religious mark on the forehead). The incident took place on Wednesday at the Rajkiya Balika Inter School.

The furore among the Hindu organisations began last month when two sisters, identified as Manu and Soni, got admission in the school for Class 11. The classes began on July 15, but the siblings reportedly attended only two days so far - August 5 and 6. When they went to school last week, their teacher asked Manu a question that she could not answer. To this, the teacher told her to focus on her studies and that "nothing will happen by applying a tilak".

However, the student also alleged that the teacher used to throw her out of the class whenever she applied a 'tilak' on her forehead. She also alleged that many other children wearing a 'tilak' were made to wipe it before entering the class. "She often told us that if we want to worship, go to a temple and not school," she said, adding that it hurt their religious sentiments.

A week later, members of the Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) entered the school and created a ruckus, officials said. According to the teacher, many women were a part of the group who asked her to apologise to the students over her comments on applying 'tilak'.

"In our country, every religion has the freedom to wear 'tilak'. Girls from Pandit families wear it every day. What's wrong with it? Girls from Muslim families come wearing a hijab. Did you ever stop them? If someone is going to school wearing a 'tilak', then they should not be stopped. The school has decorum, and we respect it," VHP President Alok Garg said.

The school's principal, Vibha Chaudhary, said they will apologise if they have made a mistake.

"I was not aware of the incident till the group came in. The police came in and dispersed the crowd. Our school has an excellent academic record. If anyone feels that we have made a mistake, we will apologise," she said.