3 Children, Aged 8 To 10, Drown In Pond At Golf Course In Delhi

Three children aged between eight and 10 years drowned in a pond at a golf course in Dwarka's Sector 24 area on Thursday morning, police said.

Sector 23 police station received a PCR call regarding the incident at 7.07 am, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Other emergency services, including the fire brigade, were also alerted.

"Upon reaching the location, police found three children dead in a pond inside the golf course premises. The bodies were retrieved with the assistance of fire department personnel," a senior police officer said.

The children's clothes were found on the bank, indicating that they must have entered the pond to bathe, he said.

The identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report. Police said they are making efforts to identify the children and locate their families. So far, no missing complaints matching the description of the victims have been reported in the area, officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Forensic teams have also been called to gather evidence from the spot, they said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the drowning.



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