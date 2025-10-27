4 Children Drown While Bathing In Ganges Ahead Of Chhath Puja In Bihar

Four children drowned in the Ganges on Monday morning while taking a bath ahead of the Chhath festival in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said.

Naugachia SP Prerna Kumar said the incident took place at Navtoliya within the Ismailpur police station area.

"The children, two of them residents of the adjoining Chhathu Singh Tola village, had all been brought to the ghat by their family members," the SP said. After they slipped into the river, divers managed to pull them out.

"Police and administration officials had rushed to the spot. The children were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared as brought dead", the SP said.

All the children were in the age group of 10-15 years, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a statement expressing grief over the incident.

