Mother's Sarees, Father's Suicide Plan: 4 Chilling Deaths In Bihar Village

A man allegedly hanged his three daughters to death and then died by suicide at his home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Amarnath Ram allegedly tried to hang all his five children, but his two sons survived. Police have said they are investigating what pushed Amarnath to the edge.

A Chilling Tragedy

Amarnath's wife reportedly died a year back, and he had been living with his daughters Anuradha (12), Shivani (7) and Radhika (6) and sons Shivam (6) and Chandan (5). The family lived in Misraulia village in Muzaffarpur.

There are multiple theories doing the rounds, but police have not confirmed any of them. Some local residents have said Amarnath was struggling to look after the five children after his wife's death. Others say he had borrowed money from a private finance firm and was under pressure to return it.

A police officer, however, said the motive behind the crime is not yet clear, and a thorough investigation is on.

Dinner, Then Death

The kitchen had broken eggshells, suggesting that Amarnath cooked eggs and fed his children before their tragic end. According to preliminary information, Amarnath asked the five children to stand on a trunk and put a noose made of sarees around their necks. These sarees, apparently, belonged to the dead mother of the children. Amarnath then put the noose around his neck. He then asked all the children to jump off the trunk and did the same. The two sons did not, and escaped death.

Six-year-old Shivam said he was fiddling with his father's phone when his father told him and his siblings to come with him. He then put the noose around their necks, and the chilling tragedy followed.