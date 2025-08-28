Hyderabad Woman Drowns 3 Sons In Bathtub, Attempts Suicide In Saudi Arabia

- The children who were killed were twin sons aged seven and a three-year-old son
- Their father found the bodies at their house and alerted Saudi authorities immediately
- The mother, who had come to Saudi Arabia on a visit visa, was taken into custody
A woman from Hyderabad allegedly killed her three children before attempting to take her own life in Saudi Arabia's Al Khobar city on Tuesday.
The woman, identified as Syeda Humera Amreen, was a resident of Hyderabad's Mohammadi Lines (MD Lines), who allegedly drowned her children in a bathtub at their home.
The victims were her seven-year-old twin sons, Sadeq Ahmed and Adel Ahmed, and her youngest son, three-year-old Yousuf Ahmed, all of whom were found dead in the family's residence by their father, Mohammad Shahnawaz, upon returning from work.
He immediately alerted the Saudi authorities, who took Amreen into custody.
According to family sources, Amreen, who was in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa, had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time. Reports also suggest that family conflicts may have contributed to this incident.
While the exact motive behind her actions remains unclear, the Saudi police are currently investigating the case.
