Hyderabad Woman Drowns 3 Sons In Bathtub, Attempts Suicide In Saudi Arabia

A woman from Hyderabad allegedly killed her three children before attempting to take her own life in Saudi Arabia's Al Khobar city on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Syeda Humera Amreen, was a resident of Hyderabad's Mohammadi Lines (MD Lines), who allegedly drowned her children in a bathtub at their home.

The victims were her seven-year-old twin sons, Sadeq Ahmed and Adel Ahmed, and her youngest son, three-year-old Yousuf Ahmed, all of whom were found dead in the family's residence by their father, Mohammad Shahnawaz, upon returning from work.



He immediately alerted the Saudi authorities, who took Amreen into custody.

According to family sources, Amreen, who was in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa, had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time. Reports also suggest that family conflicts may have contributed to this incident.

While the exact motive behind her actions remains unclear, the Saudi police are currently investigating the case.