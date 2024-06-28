Woman Drowns Her 3 Children In UP, Fourth One Fakes Death To Escape

The woman, Priyanka, and her accomplice, Ashish, who is her lover, were arrested on Friday.

A woman, along with her lover, allegedly killed her three children by drowning them in a river in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Thursday, said police. The fourth child faked his death and managed to escape, the police added.

"On the morning of 27 June, the woman reached the Sengur river and drowned her two children. She threw the third child far into the river. The fourth child faked his death and then escaped at the right moment," said Charu Nigam, a police official.

"The eight-year-old child escaped but was followed by her mother. A man saved the child and informed the police," the officer added.

The police added that the woman, after the death of her husband, was living in with her brother-in-law. The brother-in-law refused to take care of the children and the two decided to kill them, the police said.