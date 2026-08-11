"Examining Its Implications": India On Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey's New Defence Pact

India is keeping a close watch on the new defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying it is assessing what the agreement could mean for New Delhi's national security and regional stability.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that India was studying the implications of the agreement amid the wider security turmoil in the Middle East.

"Regarding the agreement that was signed recently, let me say that we continue to closely follow developments in the West Asia conflict," he said.

"As far as this particular agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications, both from the perspective of our national security as well as considerations of regional stability, peace and stability," he stated.

Jaiswal made it clear that India would respond if required to protect its interests.

"India remains fully committed to meeting or safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," the spokesperson stated.

What Does The Mecca Pact Say?

The agreement was signed in Mecca on Friday, August 7, by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to official releases from the three countries.

At the heart of the pact is a collective defence commitment. An armed attack on one of the three signatories would be treated as an act of aggression against all three.

The agreement is "intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression" and "provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three states".

The pact also envisages closer military cooperation, including joint defence manufacturing and efforts to counter terrorism.

Saudi Arabia Says Pact Is Not A New Military Bloc

Riyadh has sought to play down concerns that the agreement could create a new military or religious bloc in the region.

In a separate statement, Saudi Arabia said the pact is neither a military alliance nor a religious faction. It also said the agreement does not involve nuclear ambitions or an attempt to trigger a regional arms race.

Instead, the treaty is aimed at "building sustainable self-reliant capabilities" while maintaining Saudi Arabia's existing relationships with Gulf, Arab and international partners.

Turkey has similarly presented the agreement as a broader regional security framework rather than a pact directed at a particular country.

Erdogan said on X that the arrangement is based on collective deterrence and would expand defence cooperation, support joint defence production and strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

He also said the pact recognises the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, does not target any particular nation and could be open to other countries committed to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

Pact Comes Amid Middle East Turmoil

The new security arrangement comes against the backdrop of a volatile security situation in the Middle East. Since February 28, the region has witnessed direct military exchanges, the breakdown of ceasefires and major disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, with consequences for global energy supplies and shipping.

For India, the pact carries an added layer of significance because of its close ties with Saudi Arabia, its strategic relationship with Turkey and its longstanding security concerns involving Pakistan.

The Mecca agreement also builds on the Pakistan-Saudi defence pact signed in September, which included a similar provision treating an attack on one signatory as an attack on both.

New Delhi's decision to publicly underline that it is assessing the pact's implications signals that the emerging security arrangement is firmly on India's radar.