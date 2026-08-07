'Paper Agreement With Turkey, Pak Will Not Bring You Security': Iran To Saudi

A member of Iran's Parliament and National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has criticised the new defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and said that even though the agreement has been signed, it would not guarantee Riyadh lasting security.

Ebrahim Rezaei reacted to the defence agreement on X and wrote, "Saudis must know that a paper agreement with Turkey and Pakistan will not bring them security, just as years of one-sided nursing to the Americans did not bring them security."

He claimed that if Saudi Arabia reforms its policies, it would not need to "beg" for security from others.

Earlier in the day, the three countries signed a defence pact called the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" to strengthen security ties against a backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has even drawn in unwilling Gulf states and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

The agreement was signed in Mecca, which is Islam's holiest city and the place where Prophet Mohammed was born.

Inside The Pak-Saudi-Turkey Defence Deal

According to the deal, an attack against one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against them all.

Read | 'Attack On One, Attack On All': Pak, Saudi, Turkey Sign Key Defence Pact

"The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States", Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is "guided by the longstanding historical ties among the three states, based on the enduring bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity that unite them, and building upon their shared strategic interests and longstanding defence cooperation", the statement added.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, which has come under multiple attacks as part of the war in Iran, had been looking to diversify its defence partnerships. Its critical infrastructure and oil facilities had faced repeated drone and missile strikes by Iran and its regional allies like the Houthis and Iraqi militias.