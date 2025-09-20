Pakistan Minister On Whether Saudi Arabia Will Get Involved If There Is War With India

Saudi Arabia will defend Pakistan in the event of India declaring war on its neighbour, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad Friday, emphasising the 'strategic mutual assistance' component of the deal two countries signed this week.

"Yes, absolutely. There is no doubt about it..." Mr Asif told Geo TV, a Pak news channel, drawing parallels with Article 5 of the NATO agreement that refers to 'collective defence', which essentially means a military attack against one bloc member is an attack on all.

The Pak minister, however, stressed the deal with Saudi Arabia is a 'defensive' rather than 'offensive' arrangement', again drawing parallels with NATO. "If there is aggression, whether against Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, we will jointly defend against it," he told Geo TV.

"We have no intention of using this pact for any aggression," Mr Asif told Reuters separately. "But if the parties are threatened, then obviously this arrangement will become operative."

He also confirmed Pakistan's nuclear weapons are available for Saudi Arabia's use, although the former's stated doctrine says the warheads are for use only against India.

Pakistan's nuclear strength is estimated to be around 100-120 nuclear weapons

"Our capabilities will absolutely be available under this pact," he said, noting also that Pak had always allowed inspections of its nuclear facilities and never committed violations.

A senior Saudi official, asked if the deals means Pak is now obliged to offer a nuclear shield, told Reuters, "This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means."

READ | Saudi Pact Puts Pakistan's 'Nuclear Shield' In West Asia Security Picture

The 'mutual defence' agreement was signed during Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Riyadh this week. As reported by NDTV earlier, a key clause of this pact states that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both".

READ | "Any Aggression Against Either Country...": Key Clause In Pak-Saudi Pact

In response, the Indian government said the Pak-Saudi pact "formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries" and that the implications are being considered.

READ | 'Expect Saudi To Keep In Mind Mutual Interests': India On Pact With Pak

Military and political analysts told Reuters the deal effectively marries Riyadh's money with Islamabad's nuclear arsenal, and represents a big win for both sides.

For Pakistan, the positive is, of course, formidable financial backing and the prospect of an 'Arab nations alliance'. For Saudi Arabia it means a 'nuclear shield'. It also means that Israel, so far the only West Asian nation with access to nuclear weapons, will be watching closely, as will Iran.

On the question of a larger 'Arab alliance', the Pak Defence Minister would only say "the doors are not closed". "I cannot prematurely answer this... but I think it is a fundamental right of the countries and people here, particularly the Muslim population, to defend their region together."

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.