US Preschool Fees Cost As Much As A Maruti Brezza. Here's What Children Get

A video by Indian content creator Sonal Chaudhary has drawn attention on Instagram after she revealed how much preschool education costs in her part of the United States. Sonal, an Indian mother living in Simsbury, Connecticut, recently visited a private preschool to explore admission options for her two-year-old daughter, Bani. During the visit, she met a staff member named Cheryl, who explained the school's programme, daily activities and learning approach.

One detail that particularly surprised Sonal was the teacher-to-child ratio. According to the preschool, two teachers are assigned to a group of just eight children. Cheryl also showed her around the classroom and explained that children take part in activities such as singing, yoga, creative play and early learning exercises designed to support their development.

The biggest surprise came when the discussion turned to fees. Sonal said a two-day-per-week preschool programme costs around ₹4 lakh a year. A full five-day programme costs close to ₹9 lakh annually, which is similar to the price of a new Maruti Brezza in India. The academic session runs from September to late June, with classes held from 8.45am to 11.45am.

Watch the video here:

Despite the high cost, Sonal said the fees began to make more sense after considering the facilities, personalised attention and learning environment offered to children. She also noted that these preschools are privately operated, which is one reason why fees are significantly higher than many parents might expect.

In the video, Sonal pointed out that public education in the United States is free from kindergarten through to 12th grade. As a result, preschool is often one of the largest early education expenses faced by American families.

Her post has sparked conversations among viewers comparing education costs in India and the United States, with many weighing the benefits of smaller class sizes and specialised early childhood programmes against the substantial fees.