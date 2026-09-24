<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 48: Neem Karoli Baba Film Eyes Rs 400 Crore Mark

Hanuman Ansh continues to maintain its momentum at the box office even after completing more than six weeks in theatres.

What's Happening

The spiritual drama has crossed the Rs 370 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, with its total standing at Rs 372.20 crore after 48 days of its theatrical run.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4 crore in India nett on Wednesday, September 23. The film was screened across 7,358 shows on Day 48. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 284.93 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 336.45 crore.

The film also earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 48, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 35.75 crore.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is the first film in a planned trilogy and is based on the book 'Divine Detour: That Changed My Life', which draws from the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Set in pre-Independence India, the film follows Lakshmi Narayan during his early years. Following the death of his mother, the young boy leaves his home in search of God.

Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand lead the cast, with Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwwari, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel and Neha Paranjpe also featuring in the film.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film arrived in cinemas on August 7, 2026. It initially opened to low numbers but gained momentum after positive word of mouth from its third week onwards. The film subsequently turned into a sleeper hit and has continued its theatrical run into its seventh week.