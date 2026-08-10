'3 Flags, 1 Heart': Pak Anthem For Saudi-Turkey Defence Pact Sparks Ridicule

Pakistan's latest attempt to put a patriotic spin on its new defence alliance with Saudi Arabia and Turkey has become an unlikely source of online amusement.

Days after the three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, Pakistan's military media wing released a seven-minute music video celebrating what it presented as a powerful new alliance. Instead of simply underlining military cooperation, however, the cinematic production quickly became the subject of memes, parody videos and criticism across social media.

Titled "ONE SHIELD - Pakistan - Saudi Arabia - Turkiye", the anthem carries the subtitle "The Great Alliance of Islam" and is also referred to as "We Are All One". It was released on August 7 by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in collaboration with Pakistan Studio HD.

Orchestral music is mixed with Arabic percussion and Urdu-Arabic vocals, while the central refrain repeatedly invokes shared religious identity, "One God, One Prophet, One Holy Quran, One Qibla, Three Flags, One Heart."

Meanwhile, the military hardware of the countries gets plenty of screen time. Pakistani JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Turkish drones, Saudi fighter aircraft and naval vessels feature prominently in the video.

The political and military leadership of the three countries also appear, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Even Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is heavily featured in the video, reflecting his central role in the new defence arrangement.

Why The Anthem Became A Target

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is a serious security arrangement, with a collective defence provision under which an armed attack on one member is to be treated as an attack on all three. Pakistan has presented the clause as a step towards stronger collective deterrence.

Against that backdrop, critics questioned why such a major defence agreement was being promoted through what looked more like a military blockbuster soundtrack than conventional diplomatic messaging.

The response on X, YouTube and Instagram ranged from criticism to outright parody, with users turning clips from the anthem into memes and mocking its grandiose presentation.

One user wrote, "#DGISPR hai ya nautanki HR department" (Is #DGISPR an HR department or a drama troupe?). Another

The backlash was also tied to Pakistan's difficult economic circumstances.

The country continues to rely on assistance from the International Monetary Fund and financial backing from friendly nations while grappling with inflation, fiscal strain and energy problems.

That created an awkward contrast for some viewers. A lavish, military-heavy production celebrating Pakistan's strategic strength on one side and the country's persistent economic troubles on the other.

A user on X wrote, "Different food, Different homes, Different medical facility, Different standard of living. Same same but different."

Some social media users accused the campaign of projecting an image of military might that did not match the realities facing ordinary Pakistanis.

Iran Takes Aim At The Alliance

The new defence pact has also attracted criticism from Iran.

Ebrahim Rezaei, an Iranian lawmaker and member of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, criticised the agreement in a post on X.

"Saudis must know that a paper agreement with Turkey and Pakistan will not bring them security," Rezaei wrote.

He added that "years of Saudi dependence on Washington failed to deliver security" and urged Riyadh not to "beg others for security".

Iranian media also played clips picked up from the Pakistani anthem while criticising the defence pact.